Loganville’s Nico Dowdell commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

A day after one defensive back pulled back on his commitment to Georgia Tech, another made his decision to commit to the Yellow Jackets.

Nico Dowdell of Loganville High announced Saturday his decision to accept a spot in coach Brent Key’s 2023 signing class, the first prospect to commit to Tech since Key was named full-time head coach this week. His announcement followed another one from L.J. Green, a defensive back from Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic, that he was withdrawing the commitment that he made to Tech in August.

Dowdell announced his scholarship offer from Tech on Oct. 26 following a visit he had made to campus for the Duke game Oct. 8. Dowdell also has announced two offers from FBS programs, Troy and Georgia Southern.

Dowdell, listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, does not have a rating from 247Sports or Rivals. His highlight video shows ball-hawking skills, leaping ability and strong closing speed. He played safety and receiver for Loganville.

