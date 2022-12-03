Loganville’s Nico Dowdell commits to Georgia Tech

Nico Dowdell of Loganville High announced Saturday his decision to accept a spot in coach Brent Key’s 2023 signing class, the first prospect to commit to Tech since Key was named full-time head coach this week. His announcement followed another one from L.J. Green, a defensive back from Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic, that he was withdrawing the commitment that he made to Tech in August.

Dowdell announced his scholarship offer from Tech on Oct. 26 following a visit he had made to campus for the Duke game Oct. 8. Dowdell also has announced two offers from FBS programs, Troy and Georgia Southern.