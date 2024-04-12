Local four-star guard commits to Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball program continued to build its future when a local star pledged to play for the Yellow Jackets starting in 2025.
Akai Fleming, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound rising senior at Osborne High School in Marietta, announced Friday his commitment to coach Damon Stoudamire and Tech. Fleming is considered a four-star prospect and a top-50 recruit in the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Fleming reportedly holds scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas State and LSU. He reportedly took a recruiting visit to Tech last fall and attended a Tech football game.
As a junior at Osborne, Fleming scored 22 points per game to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block per contest. As a sophomore, Fleming averaged 18.1 points per game. He was selected in May 2023 for the FIBA Under-16 Men’s Americas Championships.
Fleming joins four-star forward Brandon Stores (Bronx, New York) as part of Tech’s 2025 recruiting class, which currently is ranked the best in the nation by 247Sports.
About the Author