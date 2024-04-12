Georgia Tech

Local four-star guard commits to Georgia Tech

Buzz entertains Georgia Tech fans during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion, Tuesday, January 23, 2024, in Atlanta. Pittsburgh won 72-64 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Buzz entertains Georgia Tech fans during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion, Tuesday, January 23, 2024, in Atlanta. Pittsburgh won 72-64 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
47 minutes ago

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball program continued to build its future when a local star pledged to play for the Yellow Jackets starting in 2025.

Akai Fleming, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound rising senior at Osborne High School in Marietta, announced Friday his commitment to coach Damon Stoudamire and Tech. Fleming is considered a four-star prospect and a top-50 recruit in the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Fleming reportedly holds scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas State and LSU. He reportedly took a recruiting visit to Tech last fall and attended a Tech football game.

As a junior at Osborne, Fleming scored 22 points per game to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block per contest. As a sophomore, Fleming averaged 18.1 points per game. He was selected in May 2023 for the FIBA Under-16 Men’s Americas Championships.

Fleming joins four-star forward Brandon Stores (Bronx, New York) as part of Tech’s 2025 recruiting class, which currently is ranked the best in the nation by 247Sports.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tia Mitchell

The double life of Georgia’s ‘memer’ of Congress

Credit: Jozsef Papp

Is there a Masters gnome in your home?
41m ago

Credit: TNS

Aviation industry tackles safety issues as travel picks up

Credit: SAVANNAHNOW.COM FILE PHOTO

Orange Crush: Tybee officials plan crackdown on popular HBCU beach party

Credit: SAVANNAHNOW.COM FILE PHOTO

Orange Crush: Tybee officials plan crackdown on popular HBCU beach party

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Pitts to tap Woolard for Fulton election board chair
49m ago
The Latest

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former officiating coordinator, Georgia Tech alum Rogers Redding dies
A fifth Yellow Jacket, forward Tafara Gapare, to transfer
Germany native commits to Georgia Tech football
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.co

Photos: Tiger Woods at the Masters Friday
1h ago
5 storylines to follow Saturday during Georgia’s G-Day game
1h ago
Have the gnomes become the Masters hottest ticket?