Local four-star guard commits to Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball program continued to build its future when a local star pledged to play for the Yellow Jackets starting in 2025.

Akai Fleming, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound rising senior at Osborne High School in Marietta, announced Friday his commitment to coach Damon Stoudamire and Tech. Fleming is considered a four-star prospect and a top-50 recruit in the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Fleming reportedly holds scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas State and LSU. He reportedly took a recruiting visit to Tech last fall and attended a Tech football game.