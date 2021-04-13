Lewis Caralla raves about transfers, new strength staff

“I think we hit a home run with the three guys we have,” Caralla said on Saturday. “All the players love them, they did a great job this winter, and they’re becoming themselves more now and comfortable with who they’re supposed to be here. So I thought it was a great addition.”

Boyle was hired from Colorado State, where he was an assistant strength-and-conditioning coach for one year after serving as a graduate assistant strength-and-conditioning coach at Temple in 20019. Boyle’s twin brother Pat is already on Tech’s staff as the team’s football research-and-analytics coordinator. Caralla joked that he calls the Boyle twins “the big bears” for the way they moved around the weight room and hoist weight.

Caralla knew Gordon from when Gordon played at Michigan 2010-13 and Caralla was an assistant coach on the strength-and-conditioning staff 2012-14. He was hired from a workout gym in the Detroit area.

“He’s been coaching, and he brings a wealth of knowledge from the field,” Caralla said. “And he’s always been lifting, he’s always been training himself. He played in the NFL, so I think he brings a lot of experience.”

Wilkins was most recently director of athletic strength and conditioning at Morehouse. He was previously at Tech in 2018-19 on the football video-operations staff.

“He also had a shot to play in the NFL and played in Canada for a little while, and works really well with our D-linemen,” Caralla said.

