Kickoff time for Georgia Tech-Miami completes unusual non-noon sweep

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The mid-afternoon kickoff for the Miami game – the last home contest of the season – ensures that none of the team’s six home games will have kicked off at noon. Over the years, Tech fans have bemoaned the seeming preponderance of noon home games that the Jackets have been assigned as they push tailgating into the morning.

In the past, fans went so far as to wag accusing fingers at the ACC and ESPN, alleging that they were conspiring to limit the Jackets’ exposure (and also ruin Tech fans’ tailgating experience). Aggravation might have peaked in 2016, when five of Tech’s six Saturday home games started at either noon or 12:30 p.m.