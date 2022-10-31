ajc logo
X

Kickoff time for Georgia Tech-Miami completes unusual non-noon sweep

Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s Nov. 12 home game against Miami has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on regional sports networks, including Bally Sports South in Atlanta. In a disappointing season that has already witnessed a coaching transition, it’s a small victory for Yellow Jackets fans.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

The mid-afternoon kickoff for the Miami game – the last home contest of the season – ensures that none of the team’s six home games will have kicked off at noon. Over the years, Tech fans have bemoaned the seeming preponderance of noon home games that the Jackets have been assigned as they push tailgating into the morning.

In the past, fans went so far as to wag accusing fingers at the ACC and ESPN, alleging that they were conspiring to limit the Jackets’ exposure (and also ruin Tech fans’ tailgating experience). Aggravation might have peaked in 2016, when five of Tech’s six Saturday home games started at either noon or 12:30 p.m.

Tech’s chances for noon home starts were limited this season, as two of the six games were non-Saturday games (Clemson on a Monday and Virginia on a Thursday). The remaining four were at 3:30 p.m. (Ole Miss and Miami), 4 p.m. (Duke) and 7 p.m. (Western Carolina).

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Perry McIntyre Jr.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Tennessee: ‘The hype is justified’4h ago

Credit: AP file photo

Georgia Tech great Matt Wieters on Danny Hall’s staff as undergrad assistant
3h ago

Credit: AP

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to Florida State
22h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Falcons receivers power team in divisional victory
16h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Falcons receivers power team in divisional victory
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP file photo

Georgia Tech great Matt Wieters on Danny Hall’s staff as undergrad assistant
3h ago
5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to Florida State
22h ago
Breakdown: Florida State 41, Georgia Tech 16
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta to dry out in time for trick-or-treating
6h ago
I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
Complete coverage: Life and legacy of Vince Dooley
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top