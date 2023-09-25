Kickoff time announced for Georgia Tech’s trip to Miami

The ACC announced kickoff times for games scheduled to be played Oct. 7, including Georgia Tech’s trip to No. 18 Miami.

That matchup is slated to begin at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the ACC Network.

Tech will be facing Miami for the 28th time in a series that dates to 1955. The Yellow Jackets have been to Miami 10 previous times and won just thrice in those trips.

The Hurricanes, currently ranked 18th by The Associated Press, are 4-0 with wins over Miami (Ohio), Texas A&M, Bethune-Cookman and Temple, respectively. Tech last beat Miami in 2019 in overtime in Miami.