Kevin Parada named national player of week for Georgia Tech

Ranked 19th by Baseball America, Tech is now 7-1 for the season and plays at Georgia State Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Parada, one of the top draft prospects in the country and a preseason All-American, also struck out only twice in his 21 at-bats for the week. The sophomore’s five home runs for the season were tied for fourth in Division I through the weekend and more than half of his freshman season total (nine). He also stole two bases in the week and has three this season, two more than he had all of last year. As a team, Tech has stolen 17 bases in 20 attempts, more than half of last year’s total of 30.