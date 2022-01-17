Jose Alvarado holding down rotation spot with Pelicans

Since being cleared from the NBA’s health and safety protocol on New Year’s Day, Alvarado has played in all eight of New Orleans’ games, averaging 11.4 minutes, 3.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

For the moment, at least, he has appeared to have taken the minutes from another Pelicans backup point guard, Tomas Satoransky, who missed four games in protocol but has not played since. It’s a significant development for Alvarado, who went undrafted after forgoing his extra year of eligibility at Tech and then signed a two-way contract with the Pelicans, meaning he likely would split time between the NBA team and its G League affiliate. Alvarado played five games with the Birmingham Squadron earlier in the season, but may be sticking with the Pelicans.