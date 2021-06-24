Johns Creek’s Tyler Gibson commits to Georgia Tech

Coach Geoff Collins now has eight commitments for the class, including four offensive linemen. Gibson, listed at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, is a three-star prospect rated the No. 46 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 45 prospect overall in the state of Georgia (247Sports Composite). Rivals rates him as a four-star prospect.

Gibson announced his scholarship offer from Tech in April 2020. He took an official visit there earlier this month.