Johns Creek’s Tyler Gibson commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s recruiting built momentum Wednesday as Johns Creek High offensive tackle Tyler Gibson announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets’ 2022 signing class. Gibson followed two other offensive linemen, Milton High’s Brandon Best and Grayson High’s Griffin Scroggs, giving their commitments on Monday. More could be joining them in coming days.
Coach Geoff Collins now has eight commitments for the class, including four offensive linemen. Gibson, listed at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, is a three-star prospect rated the No. 46 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 45 prospect overall in the state of Georgia (247Sports Composite). Rivals rates him as a four-star prospect.
Gibson announced his scholarship offer from Tech in April 2020. He took an official visit there earlier this month.
Gibson also reported offers from Florida State, LSU and Oregon among many other schools. On his highlight video, Gibson showed agility in his footwork and a knack for finishing off plays.
After Gibson’s commitment, Tech ranked sixth in the ACC in recruiting rankings.