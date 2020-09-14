Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims, Curtis Ryans named ACC players of week

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims and defensive end Curtis Ryans were recognized by the ACC for their performances in the Yellow Jackets' 16-13 win over Florida State on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.
Sims, who contributed 341 yards of total offense (277 passing, 64 rushing) and was 24-for-35 passing, was named the conference’s rookie of the week. Ryans, who made a game-changing play with a fourth-quarter strip sack, was named defensive lineman of the week. Sims was playing in his first college game, the first freshman to start at quarterback for Tech since Reggie Ball in 2003.
Ryans was making the third start of his career. He finished with four tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.
The team also named its players of the week – the offensive line (offense), cornerback Zamari Walton (defense) and running back Dontae Smith (special teams). The line protected Sims, giving up just one sack on 35 pass attempts and helping produce 161 rushing yards. Walton was second on the team with seven tackles, a career high, with one pass breakup. Smith returned two kickoffs for 43 yards.