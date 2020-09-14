Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims, Curtis Ryans named ACC players of week

Sims, who contributed 341 yards of total offense (277 passing, 64 rushing) and was 24-for-35 passing, was named the conference’s rookie of the week. Ryans, who made a game-changing play with a fourth-quarter strip sack, was named defensive lineman of the week. Sims was playing in his first college game, the first freshman to start at quarterback for Tech since Reggie Ball in 2003.

Ryans was making the third start of his career. He finished with four tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.