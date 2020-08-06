Jaquan Henderson among 4 Georgia Tech players no longer on roster

At his news conference following the team’s first practice Wednesday morning, coach Geoff Collins noted that there would be changes to the new roster, but declined to say more, wanting to give the players the opportunity to comment on their departures on their own terms.

“Like we do with every single person that’s part of this program, we love them and wish them the very, very best, whether they’re getting their degree here at Georgia Tech and continuing their education and not playing ball or if they’ve gone on elsewhere,” Collins said. “We wish them the absolute best, and we will support them through every phase as they need us to.”