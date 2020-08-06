Jaquan Henderson among 4 Georgia Tech players no longer on roster

Four Georgia Tech scholarship players with eligibility remaining no longer are on the roster, which was updated Wednesday on the first day of preseason camp. The most notable is defensive lineman Jaquan Henderson, along with wide receiver Stephen Dolphus, tight end Luke Johns and offensive lineman Harrison Jump.
At his news conference following the team’s first practice Wednesday morning, coach Geoff Collins noted that there would be changes to the new roster, but declined to say more, wanting to give the players the opportunity to comment on their departures on their own terms.
“Like we do with every single person that’s part of this program, we love them and wish them the very, very best, whether they’re getting their degree here at Georgia Tech and continuing their education and not playing ball or if they’ve gone on elsewhere,” Collins said. “We wish them the absolute best, and we will support them through every phase as they need us to.”
From Covington High, Henderson played in 30 games over his three seasons, including two starts at defensive end at the beginning of last season. In his career, playing multiple positions as he played for three different defensive coordinators, he had 34 tackles, including a career-high 16 last season.
Dolphus, who like Henderson was to be a senior, appeared in a total of 11 games, including two starts in 2018, with one catch. He did not play last season, struggling with injuries. Jump was a redshirt freshman last season and did not play in any games in his career. Johns also was a redshirt freshman last season and appeared in two games. He moved from defensive line to tight end last season with the coaching transition.
The news that the four aren’t on the roster follows Collins’ update Wednesday morning that Devin Cochran, an offensive tackle expected to play for Tech this season as a grad transfer from Vanderbilt, will not be enrolling.