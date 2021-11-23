Jahmyr Gibbs now leading FBS in all-purpose yardage

With 163.8 yards per game, Gibbs now has a slight lead over Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols (161.5) and Thompkins in third 160.5. Were Gibbs to hold on, it would be the second year in a row that a Tech player has led FBS in a statistical category following punter Pressley Harvin finished first FBS in punting average last season. With 1,802 all-purpose yards for the season, he needs 78 yards to break Eddie Lee Ivery’s single-season school record for all-purpose yards (1,879), set in 1978.

That Gibbs stands at the top of the category is more impressive considering that the Jackets are 3-8 and on a five-game losing streak. Of the other 19 players in the top 20 in all-purpose yardage, 14 play for teams that are bowl-eligible, and another three are on teams whose teams are still in contention to qualify for a bowl. Only two other players play for teams with guaranteed losing records.