Jahmyr Gibbs now leading FBS in all-purpose yardage

With one game remaining in Georgia Tech’s season, Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs now leads FBS in all-purpose yards per game. Gibbs’ per-game average dropped slightly with his 122 all-purpose yards against Notre Dame on Saturday, he moved up from No. 2 on the list to No. 1 when Utah State wide receiver Deven Thompkins’ average dropped further.
With 163.8 yards per game, Gibbs now has a slight lead over Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols (161.5) and Thompkins in third 160.5. Were Gibbs to hold on, it would be the second year in a row that a Tech player has led FBS in a statistical category following punter Pressley Harvin finished first FBS in punting average last season. With 1,802 all-purpose yards for the season, he needs 78 yards to break Eddie Lee Ivery’s single-season school record for all-purpose yards (1,879), set in 1978.
That Gibbs stands at the top of the category is more impressive considering that the Jackets are 3-8 and on a five-game losing streak. Of the other 19 players in the top 20 in all-purpose yardage, 14 play for teams that are bowl-eligible, and another three are on teams whose teams are still in contention to qualify for a bowl. Only two other players play for teams with guaranteed losing records.
Gibbs will have a significant challenge in holding on to the top spot as the Jackets complete their season against No. 1 Georgia, whose defense is arguably the best in the country. The Bulldogs have permitted an average of 235 yards per game, second in FBS.
Nichols’ Central Michigan team will face Eastern Michigan, ranked No. 103 in total defense, and is eligible to play a bowl game. Utah State, also bowl eligible and in contention to play in the Mountain West championship game, finishes the regular season against New Mexico, 47th in total defense.
