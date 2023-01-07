ajc logo
Jackets fall to 8-7 with road loss to Florida State

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech
By News services
7 minutes ago

Georgia Tech jumped out to a quick nine-point lead but it was all uphill from there and the Jackets lost to Florida State 75-64 Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.

Lance Terry scored 17 points for Georgia Tech (8-7 overall, 1-4 in the ACC). Miles Kelly had 16 and Dallan Coleman added 11.

Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as FSU won its fourth game in its last six. The Seminoles have won four straight at home against Tech.

It was Cleveland’s fifth straight double-double. He entered the game averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds. Cleveland finished two points short of his career high.

Darin Green Jr. scored all 18 his points after halftime for Florida State (5-11, 3-2) and Caleb Mills scored 13.

Georgia Tech built a 16-7 lead just over four minutes into the game before FSU went on to outscore the Yellow Jackets 32-20 for a 39-36 halftime lead. The Seminoles started the second half with a 16-4 run and Jalen Warley’s three-point play with 13:38 left made it 55-40. Florida State led by double digits the rest of the way.

FSU 75, Georgia Tech 64

FSU shot 30 for 61 (49.2%) including 10 for 25 from 3-point range. The Seminoles finished with 23 assists.

Georgia Tech travels to Notre Dame on Tuesday.

