In Marquis Grissom’s Tech debut, Auburn’s Peyton Glavine shines

Grissom, from Atlanta and a graduate of the Counterpane School, got out of the inning with a groundout, ending his debut with three runs allowed on three hits, two walks and three strikeouts. He took the loss.

“First inning was really good,” said Hall, who had Grissom on a pitch count. “It was just great to see him out there.”

Hall acknowledged the difficulty of making a college debut against an SEC opponent and said that Grissom got in trouble against Ware by falling behind in the count (3-1) and then making a bad pitch.

“We’ll keep bringing him along,” Hall said. “He’s just going to do nothing but get better.”

Glavine, a junior who attended Blessed Trinity, came on in the fifth and posted a pair of scoreless innings. With a lefthanded delivery not unlike his father’s, Glavine allowed runners in both (a hit batsman and a walk), but escaped with a double play in the fifth and stranded Tres Gonzalez at third with a 5-3 groundout to Justyn-Henry Malloy. Auburn (13-16) ended a five-game losing streak.

“I’m just feeling happy, feeling grateful that we came out here and got a great, solid team game and got the win,” Glavine said in a quote posted on the Auburn website. “It was a good night.”

As for Tech, an unexpected slide continued. The Jackets have now lost six of seven, including their past two ACC series, to fall to 15-13. Tech had been ranked as high as sixth nationally before its slump, during which the Jackets have hit .247 and averaged 3.6 runs per game.

To that point, Tech was hitting .304 and scoring 7.4 runs per game.

“Probably more frustrated with our offense (Tuesday),” Hall said. “I just felt like we should have swung the bat way better and we just didn’t do it, and that is frustrating. Because I think we’re capable of scoring runs, but right now we’re just not putting enough good at-bats, one through nine, together to get some runs, and that’s frustrating.”

That wasn’t quite enough aggravation for Hall and Tech Tuesday. The Tiger doing the most damage at the plate was none other than catcher Steven Williams. In Auburn’s last visit to Tech – for the 2019 NCAA regional, in which the Jackets were a top-four national seed – Williams hit a two-out, 0-2, three-run walk-off home run in the regional semifinal that ultimately propelled the Tigers to the College World Series.

Tuesday night, Williams extended Auburn’s 3-2 lead in the sixth with a two-out, two-run homer to right and then doubled in two more in the top of the eighth (also with two out) for a 7-2 lead.

In their second game with a revamped lineup, the Jackets attempted a rally in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases with one out and their 3-4 hitters coming up. Luke Waddell flied out to bring in one run, and then Malloy lined out hard to left to end the inning.

“I’m not sure that that (lineup) combination, the way we’ve done it, is the answer, but we’re searching for it,” Hall said. “I know that. We’re searching for everything and trying to get the best combination of guys that can play well together. Just (Tuesday), we didn’t do it.”

In the debut season of Tech’s renovated baseball facility, the Jackets are 7-9 within the confines of what is now called Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium, a record Hall deemed “atrocious.” With 12 of their 21 remaining regular-season games at home, there’s plenty of time for course correction, but the last time that Tech finished a season with a losing home record was 1981.

“That’s frustrating, we play at home, play at a great facility, and just haven’t been able to take advantage of it,” Hall said.

If nothing else on Tuesday night, Tech could take some hope from having additional pitching help going forward in the form of Grissom.

“He’ll do nothing but get better, just because he’s got just a positive, positive attitude about everything that he does,” Hall said. “He cares. He wants to do good and, like I said, he’ll continue to get better.”