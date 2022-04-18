In leaving Georgia Tech, Eric Reveno wanting to ‘shake things up a little bit’

“Bless his heart, he’s a handful, but he’s a good kid,” Reveno said of Gigiberia. “Rodney and Jordan Meka – just some really good guys and I’m excited about what they’ve got going on here.”

Reveno said he would take a lot of memories and good relationships that he formed at Tech not only within the team and the athletic department but across campus.

“I got to know all kinds of people,” Reveno said. “It was a very rewarding community to be a part of.”

Pastner said that he would not begin searching in earnest for Reveno’s successor until May. He said he would not be bound to find a coach with Reveno’s distinctives, such as his experience as a head coach or his expertise in coaching post players.

“I’m going to try to get the right fit, what I think is best for Georgia Tech, best for the program, best for future student-athletes, current student-athletes,” Pastner told the AJC. “Whether the individual is a head coach or not or a prior head coach or not, that’s not going to factor in it.”

He felt similarly about Reveno’s background in coaching bigs, though it was a strength that he brought to the staff, as he developed Ben Lammers, James Banks and Moses Wright before taking on Howard.

“I think if you’re a coach, you’re a coach, especially in basketball,” Pastner said. “You’ve got to be able to coach all positions – guards, wings, bigs, it doesn’t matter.”