Hefty honor for Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado

Alvarado, who is first in the ACC and third nationally in steals per game (3.0), is ranked in the top 10 in the conference in eight different statistical categories. That includes third in scoring (17.6 points per game, fifth in assists (4.3) and third in field-goal percentage (53.1%). The senior from New York, whose team plays at Clemson on Friday, also led the Yellow Jacket to 11 consecutive home ACC wins, a school record. Alvarado is one of three players from the ACC to be recognized, joining Pitt forward Justin Champagnie and Louisville guard Carlik Jones.

The last Tech player to make the midseason list for the Naismith Trophy was Jarrett Jack in 2005. One Jackets player has won it, Dennis Scott in 1990.