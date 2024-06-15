Georgia Tech

Hebron Christian defensive end pledges to Georgia Tech

The Ramblin' Wreck leads the team onto the field before an NCAA college football game between Georgia Tech and Syracuse in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Georgia Tech won 31-22. (Bob Andres for The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

The Ramblin' Wreck leads the team onto the field before an NCAA college football game between Georgia Tech and Syracuse in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Georgia Tech won 31-22. (Bob Andres for The Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
39 minutes ago

Another busy recruiting weekend for Georgia Tech equaled another commitment toward the 2025 signing class.

Carrington Coombs, a 6-foot-2, 228-pound defensive end announced via his social media channels Saturday that he is committed to Tech. Coombs is an unranked prospect who holds more than a dozen scholarship offers, including ones from Boston College, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Virginia, among others.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Coombs reportedly visited Tech on June 7.

As a junior, Coombs made 41 tackles (six for a loss) and four sacks. Coombs also plays basketball for Hebron Christian.

Coombs joins wide receivers Jamauri Brice (Cartersville) and Sam Turner (Southwest Dekalb), safety Fenix Felton (Eagles Landing), defensive back Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), tight end Connor Roush (Welseyan), running back JP Powell (Miller County), defensive back Rasean Dinkins (Warner Robins), offensive linemen Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, S.C.) and Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School), defensive lineman Andre Fuller (Grayson) and quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.) as future Yellow Jackets. Tech’s recruiting class is ranked 26th nationally and sixth among ACC teams, according to the 247Sports Composite.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gov. Brian Kemp

Georgia poultry industry icon Abit Massey dies

Credit: Ben Hendren

Juneteenth at Oakland Cemetery celebrates pioneering Black Atlantans

Credit: Marietta Fire Department

Several people displaced, rooms gutted due to Marietta hotel fire

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Bishop Robin Dease says future of Methodist church is one of inclusion, hope

Credit: CITY OF COLLEGE PARK

College Park drops Six West residential developer
The Latest

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech’s Ben Galloway travels emotional road after the death of his father
Short stint in real estate turned Georgia Tech’s Brent Key back toward coaching
Georgia Tech to retire jersey of basketball great Dennis Scott
Featured

Credit: Thomas Wheatley

RIP, original World of Coca-Cola
New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.