Hebron Christian defensive end pledges to Georgia Tech

As a junior, Coombs made 41 tackles (six for a loss) and four sacks. Coombs also plays basketball for Hebron Christian.

Coombs joins wide receivers Jamauri Brice (Cartersville) and Sam Turner (Southwest Dekalb), safety Fenix Felton (Eagles Landing), defensive back Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), tight end Connor Roush (Welseyan), running back JP Powell (Miller County), defensive back Rasean Dinkins (Warner Robins), offensive linemen Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, S.C.) and Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School), defensive lineman Andre Fuller (Grayson) and quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.) as future Yellow Jackets. Tech’s recruiting class is ranked 26th nationally and sixth among ACC teams, according to the 247Sports Composite.