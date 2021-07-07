Gym owner offers NIL deal to all 90 Miami football players

American Top Team, a chain of mixed martial arts gyms, is offering a $500 monthly contract to Miami’s 90 scholarship players for advertising the gyms on social media — a commitment worth $540,000 if every player signed on.

Owner Dan Lambert also has started a marketing company called “Bring Back the U,” designed to connect local businesses with Miami players to allow them to take advantage of the NCAA’s recent move to allow college athletes to cash in on their fame.