Georgia Tech’s Victoria Flores honored with national leadership award

“I am blessed and truly honored to receive this award while representing Georgia Tech Athletics and our women’s tennis team,” Flores said in a statement. “Receiving this award means so much to me because it sheds light on the various activities I was involved in during college that I was so passionate about. Hopefully, I can encourage other college athletes to utilize their current platform and make a difference where they can. The driving force behind my passion to serve others and advocate for equality in all aspects of life is simple. The more you give with pure intent, the more you receive. Other than when I’m playing tennis, I am most fulfilled with joy when I can help others in any way.”

The award is bestowed by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association and is endowed by tennis legend Billie Jean King. Flores will be granted a postgraduate scholarship and the Tech women’s tennis team will receive a $1,000 donation from the ITA in her honor. Flores is the first Tech player to win the award, now in its fourth year.