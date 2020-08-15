Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci advances to U.S. Amateur semis

Against Stewart Hagestad of Newport Beach, Fla., Strafaci secured the match on the 18th hole with a par putt of perhaps three feet to halve the hole and win 1-up. Down one hole after 17, Hagestad hit driver off the fairway with his second shot of the par-5 hole to try to reach the green in two, but he hit his shot into a penalty area off the green and then could not find it. A 29-year-old career amateur, Hagestad chipped close with his fourth shot and made par, which required Strafaci to match to win in regulation. After reaching the green in three, Strafaci ran his putt to about three feet and then, with the wind blowing strong, sank the par putt for the match and a spot in the semifinals.

Strafaci seeks to become the fourth Tech golfer to win the U.S. Amateur and the second in as many years, following the legendary Bobby Jones, Matt Kuchar and Ogletree.