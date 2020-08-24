Georgia Tech’s Tobias Oliver taking to cornerback

After he switched to wide receiver from quarterback after the fourth game of last season, Oliver handled himself at his new position. He caught 11 passes for 106 yards, including at least one catch in seven consecutive games. He had a four-catch game against Virginia and caught his lone touchdown of the season against N.C. State.

Oliver said that he liked the position and had a natural feel for it. However, he didn’t feel like he was impacting the game as he had at quarterback and told the coaches as much.

“And they’re like, your move pattern was great, we think you’d be a great corner, and at corner, you’re affecting the game every play,” Oliver said. “They throw it to you, you can get an interception or a pass breakup. They don’t throw it to you, then that’s obviously still a good thing. It’s not a completion.”

Oliver made an impression quickly in the spring, coming up with interceptions and pass breakups in 11-on-11 drills. Having knowledge of both the quarterback and wide receiver positions, he said, “I know a lot of the things that the offense is trying to do based off of alignment and based off of down and distance or whatever. So I think that really helps me on the defensive side.”

Wide receivers coach Kerry Dixon, Oliver’s former position coach, has seen that there’s more to his successful adjustment than having a sense of what his opponents in practice are doing.

“The one thing I love about Tobias is he’s a great competitor,” Dixon said. “He’s constantly trying to improve his technique.”

Dixon said that he sees Oliver working on his footwork and techniques daily after practice and frequently meeting with cornerbacks coach Jeff Popovich to learn more about the position.

“He’s done a phenomenal job, but it just goes to show that when you dedicate yourself to something and dedicate yourself to getting better, you’ll start to see the results,” Dixon said.

Sharing the position with two-year starter Tre Swilling, 2019 starter Zamari Walton and a host of promising backups, Oliver will be challenged to make his mark on the field. He could be an option to return kicks, where he showed playmaking potential. But if his transition to wide receiver was any indication, it won’t be a surprise if he becomes the impact player that he has sought to be.

Said Oliver, “It’s starting to click more and more every day.”