Georgia Tech’s slide continues in overtime loss to Notre Dame

Tech was 38.8% from the field overall (26-for-67) and turned the ball over 14 times to Notre Dame’s 12. Tied at 62-62 after regulation, the Jackets fell behind 70-64 with 1:49 to play on a Nate Laszewski 3-pointer and were unable to escape that deficit.

The Jackets again had a second-half scoreless stretch of at least four minutes, their sixth such lapse in the past seven games. On Saturday night, the Jackets led 41-35 on a short jumper by forward Jordan Usher with 16:43 to play. Having difficulty moving the ball against Notre Dame’s zone defense, the Tech did not score again until the 12:03 mark, by which point the Irish led 46-41, an 11-0 run.

In the final eight minutes of regulation, neither team led by more than four points. Tech had a chance to take the lead on its final possession, when freshman guard Deebo Coleman went to the line for two free throws with 28.6 seconds remaining and the Jackets down 62-61.

Coleman made the first to tie but missed the second, giving Notre Dame a chance to win in the final seconds. However, Irish guard Prentiss Hubb missed a jumper over a strong challenge by Tech forward Khalid Moore, and then after Notre Dame forward Paul Atkinson took the rebound, Moore knocked it out of his hands as time ran out.

Entering the game, coach Josh Pastner had hoped to build off the more encouraging elements of the Jackets’ 96-57 loss at No. 2 Duke on Tuesday. Pastner said it was the best the team had played this season in terms of effort and focus for an entire game.

Tech showed it at the start, taking a lead as large as eight points in the first half. After using only eight players against Duke, Pastner had used 10 before halftime, including guard Tristan Maxwell, who had played in one game this thus far. The Jackets went into halftime on a surge, moving their lead from 26-24 to 35-29, finished off with a 3-pointer by guard Kyle Sturdivant in the final seconds of the half.

Tech was led again by guard Michael Devoe, who scored a team-high 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting with six rebounds and three assists against four turnovers.