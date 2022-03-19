Georgia Tech’s season ends with loss to Kansas in NCAA tourney

STANFORD, Calif. — Once Kansas set its mind on not getting outhustled for even one more possession, the Jayhawks took over.
Ioanna Chatzileonti had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Holly Kersgieter scored 19 points and eighth-seeded Kansas beat ninth-seeded Georgia Tech 77-58 on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Jayhawks 6-foot-6 junior center Taiyanna Jackson made things difficult in the paint on both ends, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds. She also swatted away a pair of shots to extend her a single-season school record to 92 blocks.
Back in the bracket for the first time since 2013 under Big 12 Coach of the Year Brandon Schneider, he hoped his team’s tough schedule down the stretch — Iowa State, Baylor, Texas then Oklahoma twice — would do plenty to get his team ready.
“It built us. There are times and there are teams who see that and kind of go downhill,” Kersgieter said. “But we’ve just kind of put an emphasis on helping it let us grow. This team we have a lot of veterans, we’ve been through a lot together and we’ve never been here. We were ready, we were really excited. It showed today.”
Kersgieter, an All-Big 12 first team selection, shot 6 for 13 and the Jayhawks got out in transition at every chance — making one extra pass to find the high-percentage shots in a game that featured big runs by both teams in their first-ever matchup.
Kansas (21-9) advances to face either top-seeded defending NCAA champion Stanford or 16th-seeded Montana State, who played the second game at Maples Pavilion.
Digna Strautmane scored 18 points to lead the Yellow Jackets (21-11). Georgia Tech leading scorer Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, averaging 11 points, was held to seven on 3-for-12 shooting — 1 of 6 on 3s.
