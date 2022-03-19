Georgia Tech’s season ends with loss to Kansas in NCAA tourney

Back in the bracket for the first time since 2013 under Big 12 Coach of the Year Brandon Schneider, he hoped his team’s tough schedule down the stretch — Iowa State, Baylor, Texas then Oklahoma twice — would do plenty to get his team ready.

“It built us. There are times and there are teams who see that and kind of go downhill,” Kersgieter said. “But we’ve just kind of put an emphasis on helping it let us grow. This team we have a lot of veterans, we’ve been through a lot together and we’ve never been here. We were ready, we were really excited. It showed today.”