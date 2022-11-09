Georgia Tech’s offensive line continues to improve despite missing players

Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron got his first career start at Virginia Tech on Saturday and showed his promise, helping the Yellow Jackets rally to a 28-27 win.
Pyron captured ACC co-Rookie of the Week honors after the victory, but the entire offense played its part. A group that held its own in particular was the offensive line, an area that saw some changes entering the game, specifically on the right side.
The line was playing without Paula Vaipulu (sick) and Pierce Quick (injury), who are part of the guard rotation. With them out, right tackle Jordan Williams was moved to right guard for the first time – all of his starts since his freshman season in 2020 had been at tackle – and Jakiah Leftwich made his first career start at right tackle.
Despite the shuffling and missing players, the Jackets rushed for 210 yards and two scores, and Pyron passed for 253 yards with a touchdown.
Williams credited being in the system for years for making his first game at guard a little easier. The familiarity was valuable, given that he did not get to work at guard with the starters until the game week.
“For my first guard experience, playing against Virginia Tech, it wasn’t easy,” Williams said. “They are a heavy blitz team and made me keep my head on the swivel. It was an experience, but it helped me. I needed it, and it helped me realize to play every position I need to be able to execute at every position.”
Teams are expected to improve as a season goes on as they work to improve areas of weakness. This, though, has not been a typical season for the Tech program. This season has challenged Tech players, with the dismissal of coach Geoff Collins in September and the transition to interim coach Brent Key. However, Williams sees improvement.
“The line has definitely improved throughout the year,” Williams said Wednesday. “Being able to know our assignments, keeping the momentum going when we are playing well, not making as many errors in the game every week, and technique of being able to reach defenders on the blocks so everywhere on the line has improved.”
The improvements on the offensive line and across the board have set the stage for an interesting final three weeks of Tech’s season. The Jackets hold a 4-5 record, and two wins in their final three games would put them at 6-6 and in a bowl game for the first time since 2018.
