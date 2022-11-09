Georgia Tech’s offensive line continues to improve despite missing players

“For my first guard experience, playing against Virginia Tech, it wasn’t easy,” Williams said. “They are a heavy blitz team and made me keep my head on the swivel. It was an experience, but it helped me. I needed it, and it helped me realize to play every position I need to be able to execute at every position.”

Teams are expected to improve as a season goes on as they work to improve areas of weakness. This, though, has not been a typical season for the Tech program. This season has challenged Tech players, with the dismissal of coach Geoff Collins in September and the transition to interim coach Brent Key. However, Williams sees improvement.

“The line has definitely improved throughout the year,” Williams said Wednesday. “Being able to know our assignments, keeping the momentum going when we are playing well, not making as many errors in the game every week, and technique of being able to reach defenders on the blocks so everywhere on the line has improved.”

The improvements on the offensive line and across the board have set the stage for an interesting final three weeks of Tech’s season. The Jackets hold a 4-5 record, and two wins in their final three games would put them at 6-6 and in a bowl game for the first time since 2018.