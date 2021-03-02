Georgia Tech’s Nell Fortner heads Jackets honored by ACC

Cubaj, one of two players in the league who is averaging a double-double (11.7 points per game), also earned a spot on the 10-member All-ACC first team by vote of both coaches and media, as well as the coaches’ all-defensive team. Tech last had a first-team selection in 2016 and an all-defensive team member in 2014.

Lahtinen’s scoring average has increased from 9.3 points per game last season to 14.6 this season, which leads the team and is 12th in the ACC. She went for a career-high 30 points against N.C. State on Dec. 31, making her one of only five ACC players to hit that threshold this season. A junior, Lahtinen also has handed out 3.5 assists per game, up from 2.6 last season.

Lahtinen, from Finland, joined Cubaj on the media first team and was on the second team by vote of the coaches.

At the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tech will play the winner of a second-round game between No. 6 seed Notre Dame and No. 11 seed Clemson on Friday. The Jackets are expected to receive an NCAA tournament invite, which would be their first since 2014.