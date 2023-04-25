Georgia Tech’s K.J. Miles goes into transfer portal

Miles did not appear in any games for Tech this past season, his first with the team. He was a three-star prospect from St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey in the 2022 class. Miles was at a position deep with experienced returnees.

“They’re still growing, getting better each and every day,” defensive line coach Marco Coleman said of Miles and Horace Lockett during spring practice. “We’re going to need them.”