Georgia Tech’s K.J. Miles goes into transfer portal

Georgia Tech defensive tackle K.J. Miles put his name into the transfer portal, becoming the fifth Yellow Jackets player to make that decision since the end of spring practice. Miles’ decision was confirmed Tuesday.
Miles did not appear in any games for Tech this past season, his first with the team. He was a three-star prospect from St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey in the 2022 class. Miles was at a position deep with experienced returnees.
“They’re still growing, getting better each and every day,” defensive line coach Marco Coleman said of Miles and Horace Lockett during spring practice. “We’re going to need them.”
Miles will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Earlier, defensive end Grey Carroll, linebacker Khatavian Franks, running back Antonio Martin and tight end Ben Postma entered the portal.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com