Georgia Tech’s Kalani Norris leaves team

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

Georgia Tech wide receiver Kalani Norris no longer is on the roster, a team spokesperson confirmed Thursday. Norris, a part of the 2019 signing class, played in the Yellow Jackets’ first four games of the season but did not play in the past two. Norris’ departure was first reported earlier Thursday by Rivals.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Norris, from Miami, played in a total of 23 games for the Jackets, starting four, all in the 2021 season. Playing mostly as a backup, he caught 10 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Perhaps his most memorable play was a 37-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jeff Sims in the team’s frantic comeback attempt at Virginia last season.

Having played in only four games this season, Norris can preserve this year as a redshirt season, leaving him two more seasons of eligibility.

