Georgia Tech’s Kalani Norris leaves team

Norris, from Miami, played in a total of 23 games for the Jackets, starting four, all in the 2021 season. Playing mostly as a backup, he caught 10 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Perhaps his most memorable play was a 37-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Jeff Sims in the team’s frantic comeback attempt at Virginia last season.

Having played in only four games this season, Norris can preserve this year as a redshirt season, leaving him two more seasons of eligibility.