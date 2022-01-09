Georgia Tech’s Juanyeh Thomas invited to NFL combine

The NFL’s talent evaluators want to make sure they get a good look at Georgia Tech safety Juanyeh Thomas. The three-year starter for the Yellow Jackets announced Saturday via social media that he had received an invitation to the NFL scouting combine, beginning March 1 in Indianapolis.
Thomas’ invitation is an indication of his prospects to be taken in the NFL draft in late April. About 330 draft hopefuls are invited annually for interviews, physicals and skills testing. It’s not a guarantee of selection, but invitees are selected by a committee of NFL scouts and executives and are recognized as the most likely to be drafted.
Thomas could have played a fifth season in 2022 with an extra year of eligibility, but decided to declare for the draft.
Thomas is the first non-specialist Jackets player to be invited to the combine since 2016, when defensive tackle Adam Gotsis and cornerback D.J. White both took part in the combine prior to being drafted. Kicker Harrison Butker (2017) and punter Pressley Harvin (2021) also received invites before themselves being drafted.
Thomas and fellow Tech safety Tariq Carpenter are scheduled to take part in the Hula Bowl, to be played Saturday in Orlando, Fla. The pre-draft showcase could give both players a boost in their pursuit of NFL careers.
Three other members of the 2020 team are also playing in pre-draft bowl games, offensive tackle Devin Cochran (East-West Shrine Bowl), wide receiver Kyric McGowan (Tropical Bowl) and cornerback Tre Swilling (NFLPA Collegiate Bowl).
About the Author