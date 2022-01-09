Georgia Tech’s Juanyeh Thomas invited to NFL combine

Thomas’ invitation is an indication of his prospects to be taken in the NFL draft in late April. About 330 draft hopefuls are invited annually for interviews, physicals and skills testing. It’s not a guarantee of selection, but invitees are selected by a committee of NFL scouts and executives and are recognized as the most likely to be drafted.

Thomas could have played a fifth season in 2022 with an extra year of eligibility, but decided to declare for the draft.