X

Georgia Tech safety Jeremiah Smith has been medically disqualified

]Georgia Tech's Ramblin' Wreck leads the band, cheerleaders, players, and coaches before the start of the home game against the Citadel at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
]Georgia Tech's Ramblin' Wreck leads the band, cheerleaders, players, and coaches before the start of the home game against the Citadel at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech | 1 hour ago
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech safety Jeremiah Smith has been medically disqualified, meaning that his football career with the Yellow Jackets has come to an end. Smith, who did not play in 2019 in his first year with the team, has been placed on a medical scholarship and will not count against the team’s 85-player scholarship limit.

Reached Saturday, Smith’s father Rudy said that his son was in good spirits and was looking forward to continuing his education at Tech.

Smith was a three-star prospect out of Grayson, helping the Rams to three region titles and the Class AAAAAAA state championship in 2016.

Georgia Tech's Jeremiah Smith.
Georgia Tech's Jeremiah Smith.

Smith’s acceptance of a medical scholarship opened up a scholarship, which enabled freshman offensive lineman Cade Kootsouradis to join the team for this semester.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.