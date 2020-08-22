Georgia Tech safety Jeremiah Smith has been medically disqualified, meaning that his football career with the Yellow Jackets has come to an end. Smith, who did not play in 2019 in his first year with the team, has been placed on a medical scholarship and will not count against the team’s 85-player scholarship limit.
Reached Saturday, Smith’s father Rudy said that his son was in good spirits and was looking forward to continuing his education at Tech.
Smith was a three-star prospect out of Grayson, helping the Rams to three region titles and the Class AAAAAAA state championship in 2016.
Smith’s acceptance of a medical scholarship opened up a scholarship, which enabled freshman offensive lineman Cade Kootsouradis to join the team for this semester.