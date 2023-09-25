Georgia Tech’s Jaylon King named ACC co-defensive back of the week

Credit: Jeffrey Gamza/Pitt Athletics

Credit: Jeffrey Gamza/Pitt Athletics

Georgia Tech
By
28 minutes ago
X

After intercepting two passes in Georgia Tech’s 30-16 win at Wake Forest on Saturday, Jaylon King has been named the ACC co-defensive back of the week, the league announced on Monday.

King’s first interception came as Wake Forest was threatening to cross midfield in the second quarter. His second came deep in Georgia Tech territory in the game’s waning seconds, putting the finishing touches on the 30-16 triumph. King also had five tackles and broke up a pass for Tech.

It was the first two-interception game for a Yellow Jacket since linebacker Charlie Thomas picked off a pair of passes against Kennesaw State on Sept. 11, 2021, and the first against an FBS opponent since A.J. Gray had two picks against North Carolina on Sept. 30, 2017.

For the season, King’s two interceptions are tied for fourth in the ACC and 21st nationally. He is one of only six ACC players with multiple interceptions this season and one of only three to pick off a pair of passes in the same game. The ACC recognition is the first of his career.

King has 19 stops this season (second most among Jackets) and blocked a kick in a win over South Carolina State.

King and the Yellow Jackets return home to host Bowling Green at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz

Art Institute of Atlanta to close this week3h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Georgia Republicans’ election security ideas come with a cost
1h ago

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: Magic numbers for home-field advantage reduced
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Inside City Hall: Ex-employee accuses Atlanta IT department of discrimination
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Inside City Hall: Ex-employee accuses Atlanta IT department of discrimination
4h ago

Credit: AP

Facial recognition tech under fire again after Black man wrongly jailed
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Kickoff time announced for Georgia Tech’s trip to Miami
2h ago
Bonzi Wells excited to be part of ‘mentor’ Damon Stoudamire’s staff at Georgia Tech
3h ago
Georgia Tech ends September looking to start a winning streak
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Hollywood’s writers deal could end the strike. What happens next?
5h ago
Carters surprise Plains with Peanut Festival cameo
Braves doubleheader observations: Reaching 100 wins, Forrest Wall’s first career homer...
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top