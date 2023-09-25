Georgia Tech’s Jaylon King named ACC co-defensive back of the week

After intercepting two passes in Georgia Tech’s 30-16 win at Wake Forest on Saturday, Jaylon King has been named the ACC co-defensive back of the week, the league announced on Monday.

King’s first interception came as Wake Forest was threatening to cross midfield in the second quarter. His second came deep in Georgia Tech territory in the game’s waning seconds, putting the finishing touches on the 30-16 triumph. King also had five tackles and broke up a pass for Tech.

It was the first two-interception game for a Yellow Jacket since linebacker Charlie Thomas picked off a pair of passes against Kennesaw State on Sept. 11, 2021, and the first against an FBS opponent since A.J. Gray had two picks against North Carolina on Sept. 30, 2017.

For the season, King’s two interceptions are tied for fourth in the ACC and 21st nationally. He is one of only six ACC players with multiple interceptions this season and one of only three to pick off a pair of passes in the same game. The ACC recognition is the first of his career.

King has 19 stops this season (second most among Jackets) and blocked a kick in a win over South Carolina State.

King and the Yellow Jackets return home to host Bowling Green at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.