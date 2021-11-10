Georgia Tech’s Jamious Griffin to redshirt

Georgia Tech running back Jamious Griffin will redshirt this season, Griffin’s father, Tyrone Griffin, told the AJC on Wednesday.
Griffin has played in two games and can play in two more and still retain his redshirt. After that, he will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
“We’re just going to redshirt,” Griffin said. “Jamious is keeping a positive attitude through the season and still practicing hard and getting better in the weight room, staying focused in school and all that stuff.”
Griffin has had difficulty getting on the field as he’s competed with Jahmyr Gibbs, Jordan Mason and Dontae Smith for playing time. Griffin received his only carries against Kennesaw State, when he ran five times for 16 yards. In his first two seasons, Griffin ran 84 times for 354 yards and two touchdowns, often displaying the explosive speed, agility and will that made him a four-star prospect coming out of Rome High.
Griffin could stay, as the possible departure of Mason (who is in his senior season but has his extra COVID-19 season) could open space in the backfield, or possibly look into transferring.
Coach Geoff Collins, who made Griffin a high-priority recruit upon his hire in December 2018, said Tuesday that “you might see No. 6 Saturday,” referring to Griffin’s jersey number. The Yellow Jackets play Boston College at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The last game Griffin played in was against North Carolina on Sept. 25.
“He’s been an unbelievable teammate this entire season,” Collins said. “We’ve got a great running backfield, just the way they vibe together, they work together, they pull for each other, and Jamious is very integral in all of that.”
About the Author