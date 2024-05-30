Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s home opener, four other kickoff times announced

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King reacts as he scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia won 31-23 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King reacts as he scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia won 31-23 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
48 minutes ago

Georgia Tech will open the home portion of its schedule in prime time against Georgia State and close the regular season in prime time at archrival Georgia, highlighting five kickoff times for the Yellow Jackets that were announced by the ACC and its television partners Thursday.

The five kickoff times and television designations include Tech’s home opener Aug. 31 against Georgia State which is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will be televised on ACC Network. The following Saturday, Sept. 7, Tech will travel to Syracuse for a noon game which will also be televised by ACC Network.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

On Sept. 14, the Jackets will host Virginia Military Institute. That contest is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised online by ACC Network-Extra. Tech’s one scheduled Thursday contest, Nov. 21, will be broadcast by ESPN and is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

On Nov. 29, Tech will travel to UGA for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, a Friday game to be televised by ABC. The last time Tech and UGA played on the Friday after Thanksgiving was Nov. 25, 1994, when the Bulldogs won 48-10 in Athens. It will mark the second time in the rivalry’s history the matchup will be played on a Friday.

With being selected for the ACC Network prime-time telecast for the home opener versus Georgia State, Tech also will host the ACC Network’s Huddle and additional live programming on campus.

Combined with its previously announced noon kickoff versus Florida State in the season-opening Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland (ESPN), half of Georgia Tech’s 12 regular-season games in have kickoff times set.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Metro Atlanta spellers stung at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Arkansas Mo can’t reduce prison sentence
8m ago

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE
Emory closes Wesley Woods psychiatric beds, expands at Decatur

Credit: AP

If Trump is convicted in New York, what happens next?

Credit: AP

If Trump is convicted in New York, what happens next?

Credit: The AJC

AJC’s D. Orlando Ledbetter named winner of Bill Nunn Memorial Award
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech leaning on momentum ahead of Athens Regional
Georgia Tech catcher makes good on promise to get Yellow Jackets back to postseason
A closer look at what Georgia Tech faces in Athens Regional
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations
If Trump is convicted in New York, what happens next?