Georgia Tech’s home opener, four other kickoff times announced

Georgia Tech will open the home portion of its schedule in prime time against Georgia State and close the regular season in prime time at archrival Georgia, highlighting five kickoff times for the Yellow Jackets that were announced by the ACC and its television partners Thursday.
The five kickoff times and television designations include Tech’s home opener Aug. 31 against Georgia State which is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will be televised on ACC Network. The following Saturday, Sept. 7, Tech will travel to Syracuse for a noon game which will also be televised by ACC Network.
On Sept. 14, the Jackets will host Virginia Military Institute. That contest is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised online by ACC Network-Extra. Tech’s one scheduled Thursday contest, Nov. 21, will be broadcast by ESPN and is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
On Nov. 29, Tech will travel to UGA for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, a Friday game to be televised by ABC. The last time Tech and UGA played on the Friday after Thanksgiving was Nov. 25, 1994, when the Bulldogs won 48-10 in Athens. It will mark the second time in the rivalry’s history the matchup will be played on a Friday.
With being selected for the ACC Network prime-time telecast for the home opener versus Georgia State, Tech also will host the ACC Network’s Huddle and additional live programming on campus.
Combined with its previously announced noon kickoff versus Florida State in the season-opening Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland (ESPN), half of Georgia Tech’s 12 regular-season games in have kickoff times set.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News