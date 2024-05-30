Georgia Tech’s home opener, four other kickoff times announced

Georgia Tech will open the home portion of its schedule in prime time against Georgia State and close the regular season in prime time at archrival Georgia, highlighting five kickoff times for the Yellow Jackets that were announced by the ACC and its television partners Thursday.

The five kickoff times and television designations include Tech’s home opener Aug. 31 against Georgia State which is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will be televised on ACC Network. The following Saturday, Sept. 7, Tech will travel to Syracuse for a noon game which will also be televised by ACC Network.

On Sept. 14, the Jackets will host Virginia Military Institute. That contest is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised online by ACC Network-Extra. Tech’s one scheduled Thursday contest, Nov. 21, will be broadcast by ESPN and is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.