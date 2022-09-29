Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury escorted to their cars after firings

“But if it did, I would be utterly shocked and dismayed,” he said.

Asked for comment, an institute spokesman replied in an email that the school doesn’t comment on those sorts of details of personnel actions. During the tenure of former Tech President G.P. “Bud” Peterson (Cabrera’s immediate predecessor), such action was rare, according to a person familiar with Peterson’s policies.

It is not the norm within athletics. For instance, when Collins fired three assistant coaches at the end of last season, they were given all the time they needed to collect their belongings and were not monitored, according to the person with knowledge of Collins’ post-dismissal handling. The assistant coaches’ phones were not returned until January 2022, more than a month after they had been let go.

While in the relative past, former basketball coach Paul Hewitt (fired in 2011) and former football coach Chan Gailey (fired in 2007), both dismissed for performance reasons like Collins and Stansbury, were not walked out of the building or forced to turn over their phones, a person familiar with those events told the AJC. However, the same person said that he was “a little surprised, but not shocked” that it happened in that way Monday. He surmised that it was a protocol for the institute’s highest office, as people fired there often may have access to the school’s intellectual property or sensitive information.

Bob Vecchione, the CEO of the National Association of Collegiate Athletic Directors of Athletics, said in email that “this action does not strike me as unusual,” also theorizing that it probably was based on institute protocol.

Tech graduate and major donor Steve Zelnak wrote in an email that he was not aware that the coach and AD were escorted to their cars, but that such a procedure is not an unusual practice in the corporate world.

When explained the circumstances with Collins and Stansbury, an expert in the human-resources field said that he also thought that the procedure might be part of institute protocol.

Peter Cappelli, director of the Center for Human Resources at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, wrote in an email that the practice of walking out fired employees and not letting them return to their workplaces typically is done to limit the risk of those former employees causing a disturbance or damage. But choosing that procedure also carries a different kind of risk.

“But the people who are watching think, ‘Wow, something really bad must be going on around here for the organization to do this. I wonder how widespread it was,’” Cappelli wrote. “You should also care about what these ex-leaders are going to say about the place if people ask them, and they will ask after this.”