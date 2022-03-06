Georgia Tech’s first-round ACC Tournament pairing set

Virginia is the only ACC team that coach Josh Pastner has yet to defeat; he is 0-8 against Cavaliers counterpart Tony Bennett while at Tech.

Ever optimistic, Pastner was not discounting the possibility of successfully defending the Jackets’ ACC title by winning five games in a row. (If you’re wondering, if the Jackets were to get past Virginia, they would play the No. 3 seed in the quarterfinals Thursday. If North Carolina were to defeat Duke on Saturday night, the No. 3 seed would be the Tar Heels. If UNC loses, Miami would earn the No. 3 seed.)

“I understand it’s a tall task,” he said. “It’s not easy to go win five games, but here’s what I would tell you. Basketball is a weird game. It’s an incredible game, it’s awesome, but it’s a weird game.”

He noted that the teams that win Tuesday face opponents Wednesday that won’t have had the opportunity to practice in the Barclays Center, so players’ first time on the court will be in pregame warmups, and likewise the top four seeds who play for the first time Thursday.

“And the team you’re probably playing Wednesday, if you can get through Tuesday, they’re on the bubble for the (NCAA) Tournament and there could be some tightness,” Pastner said. “We saw that last year with us with Miami.”

He referenced Tech’s quarterfinals game last year, when the No. 4-seed Jackets were nearly upset by No. 13-seed Miami as Tech advanced by a 70-66 score.

“So you just don’t know,” he said.

After Saturday’s game, forward Jordan Usher told his teammates to pack for a long trip, and that he won’t allow anyone who doesn’t to travel with the team to New York.

“Pack the big bag, two of them,” Usher said at the postgame news conference. “Get all of your underwears. And if I see you with a small bag, you’re not coming.”

Said Pastner, “And he meant it, so God bless Jordan Usher. And it was better for him to say it than me. It was more impactful. And he’s right.”