Georgia Tech’s Brent Key details team’s first scrimmage of the spring Saturday

As a Georgia Tech alumnus who joked Saturday that he once had aspirations to go into the construction business, coach Brent Key couldn’t help but draw parallels between his 2024 football team and the program’s new Fanning Center, which is soon to be constructed in the northeast corner of Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Key and the Yellow Jackets scrimmaged Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in the shadow of the Edge Center, a building which will be demolished in the coming weeks. The Fanning Center will be erected in its place over the next two years. Key said he’s constructing his 2024 squad, and to a larger extent his program, much akin to Tech’s shiny, new athletic building.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

“We’re building a foundation. There’s things that go well. Then, sometimes, you have to go tear a few things down and rebuild them again in order to get them right,” Key said. “It might look OK, someone might not be able to see it, but all of sudden the building gets finished, you’re ready to put the final pieces together and something doesn’t fit, something doesn’t work, something doesn’t go together. So you’ve wasted a lot of time.”