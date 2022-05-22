Georgia Tech’s ACC Tournament pool-play schedule set

Both games are scheduled for 11 a.m. in the first games of the day at Truist Field. Tech will need to win both games in order to advance to the semifinals, to be played Saturday. If all teams finish 1-1, then the top-seeded team in the pool, No. 2 Louisville (38-16-1 overall, 18-11-1 ACC), will advance. Tech (33-21, 15-15) is the No. 7 seed, and Pitt (27-26, 13-16) is the No. 11 seed. Hence, the Tech-Pitt game on Tuesday is effectively an elimination game. Louisville plays Pitt on Wednesday.

Tech just completed a three-game road sweep of Pitt this past week but did not play Louisville this season. All pool-play games will be televised on regional sports networks, including Bally Sports South in the Atlanta market. The two semifinal games, between the winners of the four pools, will be Saturday (televised on ACC Network), with the championship on Sunday (ESPN2).