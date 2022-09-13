ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech’s ACC, nonconference schedules set

Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner's team will face many challenges during ACC play this season. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner's team will face many challenges during ACC play this season. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech will begin its ACC men’s college basketball schedule in December with possibly the most demanding assignment that the conference has to offer. The Yellow Jackets’ first league game is set for Dec. 10 at North Carolina, which returns most of its core after its run to the NCAA championship game.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

It’s the first of 20 league games for Tech in coach Josh Pastner’s seventh season, a league schedule that will see the Jackets play Clemson, Louisville, N.C. State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Syracuse in home-and-home dates following the league’s scheduling model. The remaining eight teams will play a single game against Tech either at home or on the road.

The opener against UNC will be the second year in a row that Tech starts conference play against the Tar Heels, who defeated the Jackets 79-62 at McCamish Pavilion on Dec. 5. Tech also played UNC in the conference opener in Pastner’s first season, a 75-63 upset victory at McCamish Pavilion on New Year’s Eve 2016.

Tech also released its completed nonconference schedule, which has a curious twist, in that the Jackets will play two home games against Division II schools, Nov. 7 against Clayton State in the season opener and Feb. 18 against Florida Tech. Should Tech be in a position to compete for an NCAA Tournament bid, that could be costly, as a highly significant criterion that the selection committee uses to compare teams is nonconference strength of schedule.

The Florida Tech game falls during Tech’s open date in the ACC schedule. Pastner likes to schedule a game during the team’s open date to keep the players in rhythm, but finding a Division I opponent has proved challenging because potential opponents are in the midst of their own conference schedules. The Clayton State game is more unusual, in that teams generally look to schedule Division I teams for nonconference games in November. Power-conference teams playing a single game against a Division II team, let alone two, is a rarity.

The schedule will have Tech at home for six of its first nine league games. The first three – against Clemson on Dec. 21, Virginia on Dec. 31 and Miami on Jan. 4 – will take place while students are on winter break.

The three consecutive home games will be followed by what could be the most challenging of Tech’s three sets of back-to-back road games – at Florida State on Jan. 7 and at Notre Dame on Jan. 10. The Jackets have lost in eight of their past nine trips to Tallahassee and all eight of their road games against the Fighting Irish since Notre Dame joined the ACC.

On Jan. 28, first-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer, successor to Mike Krzyzewski, will make his first appearance at McCamish Pavilion as the Blue Devils’ coach in Tech’s only regular-season game against Duke.

From a rest perspective, the Jackets fared well with the placement of the games. With all weekend games on Saturdays and all midweek games on either Tuesday or Wednesday, Tech will have at least two days of rest before every league game.

Television assignments or tipoff times for the league games have not been set.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks
Rookie Vaughn Grissom has been solid as a replacement at second base for the Braves. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Braves healthier than Mets for NL East fight to finish6h ago
The Falcons restructured linebacker Deion Jones’ contract to get him more cash sooner and create some salary-cap space for the team. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

Credit: Danny Karnik

Falcons restructure Deion Jones’ contract to create space, lower cap number
5h ago
Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas (1) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Georgia Tech won 35-17 over Western Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

For Georgia Tech, some good things in first two games but still many mistakes
3h ago
Considering his background – starting with his dad – it would be hard to call Shane Beamer (left) a part of Kirby Smart’s coaching tree. But he credits the Georgia coach and his time in Athens for a lot of what he’s trying to implement at South Carolina. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Gamecocks’ Shane Beamer credits Georgia’s Kirby Smart for showing him ropes
2h ago
Considering his background – starting with his dad – it would be hard to call Shane Beamer (left) a part of Kirby Smart’s coaching tree. But he credits the Georgia coach and his time in Athens for a lot of what he’s trying to implement at South Carolina. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Gamecocks’ Shane Beamer credits Georgia’s Kirby Smart for showing him ropes
2h ago
The Latest
Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas (1) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Georgia Tech won 35-17 over Western Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

For Georgia Tech, some good things in first two games but still many mistakes
3h ago
After transfer, Jared Ivey coming back to Georgia Tech with Ole Miss
10h ago
5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s win over Western Carolina
Featured
Grayson Green, a 17-year-old from Marietta, was shot and killed at a party May 21.

Credit: Marietta Police Department

WATCH: Several witnesses run from Marietta apartments where teen was fatally shot
23h ago
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace
2h ago
Atlanta Streetcar extension to Ponce City Market - Drawings and details released by MARTA
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top