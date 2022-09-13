Georgia Tech’s ACC, nonconference schedules set

The schedule will have Tech at home for six of its first nine league games. The first three – against Clemson on Dec. 21, Virginia on Dec. 31 and Miami on Jan. 4 – will take place while students are on winter break.

The three consecutive home games will be followed by what could be the most challenging of Tech’s three sets of back-to-back road games – at Florida State on Jan. 7 and at Notre Dame on Jan. 10. The Jackets have lost in eight of their past nine trips to Tallahassee and all eight of their road games against the Fighting Irish since Notre Dame joined the ACC.

On Jan. 28, first-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer, successor to Mike Krzyzewski, will make his first appearance at McCamish Pavilion as the Blue Devils’ coach in Tech’s only regular-season game against Duke.

From a rest perspective, the Jackets fared well with the placement of the games. With all weekend games on Saturdays and all midweek games on either Tuesday or Wednesday, Tech will have at least two days of rest before every league game.

Television assignments or tipoff times for the league games have not been set.