Georgia Tech working to limit opponent’s big plays

“Trying to make every play or trying to make the big play,” he said.

Key stressed that no one on the Friday or Saturday before a game isn’t confident. The difference is, he said, that for the great competitors, the game slows down. Fundamentals are there. Routines are there. Execution is there. That’s especially a challenge for the younger or lesser experienced players.

“They’ve got to understand that there’s a right way or a wrong way to do things,” Key said. “Do things the wrong way, it’s going to cost you an opportunity to play.”

Virginia Tech (2-6, 1-4 ACC) has amassed 39 plays of at least 20 yards this season, including 10 on kickoff returns. And the Hokies appear to be getting hot. They posted their longest play this season on an 85-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Smith from Grant Wells in Saturday’s 22-21 loss to N.C. State. Smith and Wells also hooked up for a 50-yard pass play in that game. Twenty-three of Virginia Tech’s big plays have come on passes.

Linebacker Charlie Thomas said he thinks that the Yellow Jackets will be better prepared Saturday.

“We missed tackles,” he said. “But, yeah, it was more so a combination of everything. We’re just trying to work on all that, working with leverage, squeezing a little bit more. It happens in football. You learn from it and move on.”