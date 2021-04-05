X

Georgia Tech women finish in top 25

Georgia Tech players celebrate their win over West Virginia in the second round of the NCAA women's Tournament Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas. (Scott Wachter/NCAA)
Credit: NCAA

By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Georgia Tech women’s basketball team received one more commendation following its run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. The Yellow Jackets were ranked 22nd in the final coaches top-25 poll, released Monday following the conclusion of the tournament, won by Stanford.

It’s the first time Tech has appeared in either the AP or coaches poll since the 2012-13 preseason poll for both outlets. It’s just the third time that the Jackets have made it into a final top 25 for either poll, the last time being 2012, the only other season that Tech reached the Sweet 16. (The final AP poll, however, precedes the selection of the NCAA Tournament field.)

Tech finished at 17-9, beating Stephen F. Austin and West Virginia in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament before falling to top-seeded South Carolina in the Sweet 16 round.

