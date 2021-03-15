Georgia Tech women await NCAA bracket reveal

The Yellow Jackets will be making their first appearance since 2014. Tech is 15-8 overall and finished 12-6 in the ACC, good for third place, the highest finish in team history. The Jackets’ success was rewarded with Lorela Cubaj and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen being named ACC defensive co-player of the year and most improved player, respectively. Media selected coach Nell Fortner ACC coach of the year.

In a bracket updated Sunday, ESPN’s Charlie Creme projected the Jackets to be a No. 5 seed, matched up against No. 12-seed Central Michigan, the MAC champion. The Jackets are rated No. 30 in NET.