Georgia Tech women await NCAA bracket reveal

The Georgia Tech women’s basketball team will find out its NCAA tournament assignment with the selection show Monday evening.
The Yellow Jackets will be making their first appearance since 2014. Tech is 15-8 overall and finished 12-6 in the ACC, good for third place, the highest finish in team history. The Jackets’ success was rewarded with Lorela Cubaj and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen being named ACC defensive co-player of the year and most improved player, respectively. Media selected coach Nell Fortner ACC coach of the year.
In a bracket updated Sunday, ESPN’s Charlie Creme projected the Jackets to be a No. 5 seed, matched up against No. 12-seed Central Michigan, the MAC champion. The Jackets are rated No. 30 in NET.
The tournament begins with first-round games on March 21 and March 22. The first round will be played at five sites in or near San Antonio, Texas. Ensuing rounds will be played entirely in San Antonio.
The selection will be announced at 7 p.m. Monday on ESPN.
Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia Tech athletics today.