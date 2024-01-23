Georgia Tech will have Thursday night game against North Carolina State

The Jackets and Wolfpack will be meeting for the 32nd time and 30th time as ACC foes, but only the third time in the past 10 seasons. The last meeting between the two teams was a 23-13 N.C. State win Dec. 5, 2020, in Raleigh.

With Tuesday’s announcement, the dates for six of Georgia Tech’s 12 regular-season games are now confirmed: Aug. 24 versus Florida State (Dublin, Ireland), Aug. 31 vs. Georgia State, Sept. 14 vs. Virginia Military Institute, Oct. 19 vs. Notre Dame (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Nov. 21 vs. N.C. State and Nov. 30 at Georgia.

The Jackets’ remaining games against Duke and Miami at home and Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech on the road will be announced at 5 p.m. Wednesday during the “ACC Huddle: 2024 Football Schedule Release Show” on ACC Network and ESPN2.

Tech, under second-year coach Brent Key, is coming off a 7-6 season and win over Central Florida in December in the Gasparilla Bowl.