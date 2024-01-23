Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech will have Thursday night game against North Carolina State

Georgia Tech wide receiver Malachi Carter (15) makes a catch under pressure from North Carolina State safety De'Von Graves (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Thursday, November 21, 2019. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech will host North Carolina State Nov. 21 in a Thursday night game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the ACC announced on Tuesday.

The matchup will be televised by an ESPN network. Kickoff time and broadcast designation will be announced at a later date.

Tech has a long tradition of Thursday night games at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Since beginning ACC play in 1983, the Yellow Jackets have had 28 home games on Thursdays, including 25 against ACC opponents. Tech and N.C. State have squared off twice on Thursday nights at Bobby Dodd Stadium, with the most recent matchup being a 28-26 Jackets win Nov. 21, 2019.

The Jackets and Wolfpack will be meeting for the 32nd time and 30th time as ACC foes, but only the third time in the past 10 seasons. The last meeting between the two teams was a 23-13 N.C. State win Dec. 5, 2020, in Raleigh.

With Tuesday’s announcement, the dates for six of Georgia Tech’s 12 regular-season games are now confirmed: Aug. 24 versus Florida State (Dublin, Ireland), Aug. 31 vs. Georgia State, Sept. 14 vs. Virginia Military Institute, Oct. 19 vs. Notre Dame (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Nov. 21 vs. N.C. State and Nov. 30 at Georgia.

The Jackets’ remaining games against Duke and Miami at home and Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech on the road will be announced at 5 p.m. Wednesday during the “ACC Huddle: 2024 Football Schedule Release Show” on ACC Network and ESPN2.

Tech, under second-year coach Brent Key, is coming off a 7-6 season and win over Central Florida in December in the Gasparilla Bowl.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

