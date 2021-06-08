Georgia Tech will face USC in Phoenix in December

Georgia Tech will face USC as one of its non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 basketball season.
The Yellow Jackets and Trojans will meet in Phoenix on Dec. 18 as part of the Jerry Colangelo Classic, which is presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They will be among eight teams taking part in the third annual event. The other games will feature Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco and Northern Arizona vs. San Diego. The games are scheduled for Phoenix Suns Arena.
“We’re excited to bring Georgia Tech’s basketball team to Phoenix and support the Basketball Hall of Fame in this top-notch event,” Tech coach Josh Pastner said in a news release Tuesday. “USC is a terrific opponent for us; they’ve played at a high level in recent years. We’re both strong academic institutions with quality basketball programs. We know this will be a great test for our team, and a great addition to a strong non-conference schedule for us.”
Tech’s full non-conference schedule hasn’t been released. An announcement regarding its ACC schedule is expected this summer.
The Jackets won the ACC championship this past season, finishing 17-9 with an 11-5 ACC record. Their top two scorers -- Moses Wright, the ACC player of the year, and point guard Jose Alvarado, entered the NBA draft, but the next five scorers are returning: Michael Devoe (15.0 points per game), Jordan Usher (11.6), Bubba Parham (6.7), Khalid Moore (4.8) and Kyle Sturdivant (3.5).