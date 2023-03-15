Georgia Tech to play Florida State in Ireland in 2024

Georgia Tech is going back to Ireland. After a successful trip to Ireland in 2016, the Yellow Jackets will open their 2024 season against Florida State at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, a person familiar with the situation informed The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday morning.
An announcement was expected later Wednesday, two days ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.
The game will take place before the traditional Labor Day weekend start to the college football season, most likely Aug. 24. Tech will become the fourth team to play more than one game in Ireland, following Notre Dame, Navy and Boston College. While the fact that the Yellow Jackets have a player from Ireland on scholarship – punter David Shanahan – distinguishes the team, the fact that more than 12,000 Tech fans traveled to Dublin in support of the team in 2016 was likely more of a factor in the invitation.
The game will be sponsored by Aer Lingus, an Irish airline that has put on an annual game in Dublin. This year, Notre Dame will play Navy on Aug. 26.
In Tech’s 2016 game, the Jackets rallied in the final minute to beat Boston College 17-14 on a rain-soaked afternoon. It was the first game that Tech had ever played off American soil.
The game originally was to be a home game for Tech. That game aside, the Jackets are to play Georgia State (Aug. 31, the week after the game in Ireland), VMI (Sept. 14), Notre Dame (Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Clemson, Wake Forest and Pitt at home in 2024.
For Shanahan and his family and friends, it surely will be an unforgettable experience. Shanahan grew up playing Gaelic football, rugby and basketball in County Kerry, but became intrigued by college football at the age of 16. Seeking a path to the game, he taught himself to punt and then earned an invitation to an Australian punting academy, which led to his scholarship offer from Tech. The first football game he ever attended also was the first game he ever played in, Tech’s 2021 season opener against Northern Illinois. Shanahan has been Tech’s starting punter for the past two seasons and was the grand marshal of the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Atlanta on Saturday.
