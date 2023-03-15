Georgia Tech to play Florida State in Ireland in 2024

The game originally was to be a home game for Tech. That game aside, the Jackets are to play Georgia State (Aug. 31, the week after the game in Ireland), VMI (Sept. 14), Notre Dame (Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Clemson, Wake Forest and Pitt at home in 2024.

For Shanahan and his family and friends, it surely will be an unforgettable experience. Shanahan grew up playing Gaelic football, rugby and basketball in County Kerry, but became intrigued by college football at the age of 16. Seeking a path to the game, he taught himself to punt and then earned an invitation to an Australian punting academy, which led to his scholarship offer from Tech. The first football game he ever attended also was the first game he ever played in, Tech’s 2021 season opener against Northern Illinois. Shanahan has been Tech’s starting punter for the past two seasons and was the grand marshal of the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Atlanta on Saturday.