Georgia Tech takes first elimination game over Alabama State

If Huff were unable to stop the Hornets and Tech lost, the Jackets would be eliminated with Grissom never having thrown a pitch in the regional. And, early on, it looked like that dreaded scenario might unfold. Huff gave up a two-out, two-run triple in the bottom of the first to give Alabama State a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the second, Huff gave up a sharply hit single, and Hall got relief pitchers up to begin warming up in anticipation of possibly taking him out of the game.

Pitching coach Danny Borrell came out for a mound visit after an infield single put two runners on. Even if Tech could win this game from this point, going to the bullpen in the second would seriously jeopardize the Jackets’ chances in any ensuing games.

But Huff rallied, striking out leadoff hitter Corey King, the SWAC player of the year and a Arabia Mountain High grad, and then inducing a groundout to third to end the inning.

Tres Gonzalez then gave Tech a 4-2 lead in the top of the third inning with a three-run bomb to right with two outs. From there, Huff retired the next 10 Hornets in order before finally giving up a single run in the bottom of the sixth, escaping further trouble in that inning by getting two strikeouts with the bases loaded.

In seven innings, Huff gave up three runs and three walks with eight strikeouts, throwing a career-high 106 pitches. Jackson Finley closed out the last two innings.

Tech leadoff man Chandler Simpson, who entered the game leading Division I in batting average, was 4-for-5 in the game, raising his average to .428.