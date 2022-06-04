Georgia Tech takes first elimination game over Alabama State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – To keep its season going, Georgia Tech needed to win its elimination game against Alabama State Saturday afternoon. And to have a chance in its remaining games at its NCAA regional, the Yellow Jackets needed starter Chance Huff to eat up innings and give the bullpen a break.
On a sunny afternoon at Tennessee’s Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Tech got both, as the second-seeded Jackets knocked out the fourth-seeded Hornets 13-4 in a losers bracket game as Huff matched his career long with a seven-inning start. Tech will play again at 2 p.m. Sunday against the loser of Saturday night’s game between top-seeded Tennessee and third-seeded Campbell in a second elimination game. Jackets ace Marquis Grissom will take the ball for that game.
Should they win that game, Tech (35-23) would need to beat the Tennessee-Campbell winner twice in a row – at 7 p.m. Sunday and again at 1 p.m. Monday – to win the regional and advance to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2006. Alabama State (34-25) saw its season end after losing 10-0 to Tennessee, the overall No. 1 seed, on Friday night.
After his team’s disappointing 15-8 loss to Campbell in the first game of the regional Friday afternoon, Tech coach Danny Hall elected to go with Huff against Alabama State, gambling on Huff being able to help the Jackets get past the SWAC-champion Hornets and saving Grissom for either the Camels or Volunteers.
It made sense because Huff had started 14 games this season, most on the team, but also came with a risk, as the junior from Niceville, Fla., had had a 12.54 ERA in his past six starts, with 10 home runs allowed in 18-2/3 innings.
If Huff were unable to stop the Hornets and Tech lost, the Jackets would be eliminated with Grissom never having thrown a pitch in the regional. And, early on, it looked like that dreaded scenario might unfold. Huff gave up a two-out, two-run triple in the bottom of the first to give Alabama State a 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the second, Huff gave up a sharply hit single, and Hall got relief pitchers up to begin warming up in anticipation of possibly taking him out of the game.
Pitching coach Danny Borrell came out for a mound visit after an infield single put two runners on. Even if Tech could win this game from this point, going to the bullpen in the second would seriously jeopardize the Jackets’ chances in any ensuing games.
But Huff rallied, striking out leadoff hitter Corey King, the SWAC player of the year and a Arabia Mountain High grad, and then inducing a groundout to third to end the inning.
Tres Gonzalez then gave Tech a 4-2 lead in the top of the third inning with a three-run bomb to right with two outs. From there, Huff retired the next 10 Hornets in order before finally giving up a single run in the bottom of the sixth, escaping further trouble in that inning by getting two strikeouts with the bases loaded.
In seven innings, Huff gave up three runs and three walks with eight strikeouts, throwing a career-high 106 pitches. Jackson Finley closed out the last two innings.
Tech leadoff man Chandler Simpson, who entered the game leading Division I in batting average, was 4-for-5 in the game, raising his average to .428.
