Georgia Tech takes commitment from Javin Simpkins, first of ’23 class

Georgia Tech has received a commitment from a Florida prospect in the middle of his sophomore year. Javin Simpkins, from Miami Norland High, announced his decision to accept a spot in the Yellow Jackets’ 2023 recruiting class on Thursday.
It is an unusually early commitment. Tech has one commitment for its 2022 class. In the ACC, there are seven other sophomores who have made commitments (three each at Boston College and Florida State and one at Miami), according to 247Sports.
Simpkins, listed at 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, announced a scholarship offer from Tech on Jan. 22, and then another from Marshall on Feb. 10. He has yet to be rated by recruiting services such as 247Sports or Rivals.
Simpkins was one of four sophomores to make the 32-member first team of the Miami Herald’s all-Dade County team for this past season, a significant accomplishment as Dade County is one of the most talent-rich counties in the country. Ten of the 21 seniors on the first team had signed with power-conference schools, according to the Herald.