Georgia Tech takes care of business against Delaware State

A 25-1 run pushed the lead from 51-43 to 76-44 at the 11:05 mark of the second half. With the advantage, Pastner gave substantial playing time to backup post men Saba Gigiberia and Rodney Howard. Both played 10 minutes, with Gigiberia two points on 1-for-6 shooting with six rebounds while Howard scored seven on 3-for-3 shooting with one rebound.

The Jackets shot 55% from the field while creating 20 turnovers and committing nine.

In the first six games, Howard had played a total of 24 minutes and Gigiberia 13. Pastner has relied heavily on a small lineup with Wright at center but has repeatedly acknowledged that the team will need one or both of the big men over the course of the season.

Tech continues play Wednesday at UAB before players will be off for a short break. The Jackets will begin the ACC schedule in full on Dec. 30 against No. 22 North Carolina.