Georgia Tech swamped by North Carolina

But Tech was not sharp from the start, committing three fouls and turning the ball over three times in the first five minutes of the game in falling behind 13-4 by the 15:57 mark. The Jackets did not move the ball well and Tech guard Michael Devoe was bottled up by UNC forward Leaky Black.

North Carolina 88, Georgia Tech 65

The shooting of North Carolina guard R.J Davis, who scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half with 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range, helped the Tar Heels surge to a 42-26 halftime lead, a margin that was never challenged after halftime. He also doled out six assists with five rebounds.

The Jackets got their fill of Davis, a sophomore. In the teams’ first meeting, Davis scored 23 points with 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range with five rebounds and five assists. North Carolina came into the game leading the ACC in 3-point shooting at 40.1%. The Tar Heels were 9-for-25 from 3-point range.

Bacot was a problem all his own. Agile and skilled, Bacot matched the career-high 29 points he scored against Virginia in the Tar Heels’ last game on 10-for-16 shooting from the field and 9-for-9 from the line. Gigiberia, who played 14 minutes when the Jackets went with a bigger lineup, could not slow him down.

It was the third consecutive game that Tech’s opponent has shot 55% or better on two-point field goals, something of a concession that Pastner has had to make in going with a smaller lineup, and one that the Jackets could not overcome on their end with 3-for-14 shooting from 3-point range.

Devoe, the second-leading scorer in the ACC at 20.5 points per game, finished with a season-low two points.

Defended tightly by Black, Devoe didn’t score until 13:08 remained in the second half and finished with 1-for-5 shooting and six turnovers.

Tech guard Tristan Maxwell, who had a breakout game Wednesday at Boston College with 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting from 3-point range, did not have many opportunities. He was scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting, including 0-for-3 from 3-point range in a return to his home state.

Usher was easily the Jackets’ most effective player, scoring 22 points on 9-for-16 shooting with seven rebounds and three assists. Guard Deivon Smith had a second productive game in a row, scoring a season-high 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting with three assists and two steals.