Georgia Tech spring game will have tailgate party in end zone

Georgia Tech wide receiver Avery Boyd (right) makes a catch under pressure during the 2021 spring game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s spring game will have an unusual feature – a tailgate party taking place in one of the end zones as the game is going on. Plans for the spring game, to be played March 17, were announced by the athletic department Tuesday.

Space in the end zone will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to all fans, with part of the space designated exclusively for students. (The scrimmage will be played with the offense going towards the end zone without the tailgate party.) Food and beverages (including beer and wine) will be available for purchase in the end-zone area, which will have a St. Patrick’s Day theme.

As usual, seating will also be available in the Bobby Dodd Stadium stands. Admission for the game is free, as is parking.

Tech began spring practice Feb. 24. It is being held earlier than usual because of coach Geoff Collins’ eagerness to get back on the practice field following the team’s 3-9 season and to finish the bulk of practice before spring break. The game is being played on a Thursday night as opposed to Friday night, when Tech has played its spring game in recent years, because multiple athletic events are taking place on campus on March 18 that would make staffing all of those events and the spring game logistically difficult.

Featured
