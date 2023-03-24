Georgia Tech spring game to have presenting sponsor

Georgia Tech will have a presenting sponsor for its spring football game, tapping a dormant revenue stream for the athletic department. The April 15 scrimmage at Bobby Dodd Stadium will be presented by Georgia’s Own Credit Union, the athletic department announced Thursday.
The spring game last had a presenting sponsor in 2019 (Nissan).
An Atlanta-based financial institution, Georgia’s Own Credit Union also will have similar acknowledgement for fan day (formally known as First Saturday on the Flats) and a student welcome event (House Party at Bobby Dodd Stadium), both in August.
Further, Tech football events – including each home game in the 2023 season – will be promoted from the LED billboard atop Georgia’s Own headquarters in downtown Atlanta.
“We are thrilled to support Georgia Tech athletics and Yellow Jacket football as they kick off their 2023 season with the spring game – and as they compete in the fall as well,” Dave Preter, Georgia’s Own Credit Union president and CEO, said in a statement. “This is a special partnership to us as we both have deep roots in Atlanta, and we’ve watched their teams dazzle fans and rally the community for generations. We look forward to rooting them on this season and for years to come!”
The deal was facilitated by Legends, Tech’s manager for corporate partnerships and multimedia rights.
Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.
About the Author