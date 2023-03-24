Georgia Tech spring game to have presenting sponsor

Further, Tech football events – including each home game in the 2023 season – will be promoted from the LED billboard atop Georgia’s Own headquarters in downtown Atlanta.

“We are thrilled to support Georgia Tech athletics and Yellow Jacket football as they kick off their 2023 season with the spring game – and as they compete in the fall as well,” Dave Preter, Georgia’s Own Credit Union president and CEO, said in a statement. “This is a special partnership to us as we both have deep roots in Atlanta, and we’ve watched their teams dazzle fans and rally the community for generations. We look forward to rooting them on this season and for years to come!”