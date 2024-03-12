Georgia Tech season ends with loss to Notre Dame at ACC tournament

The Jackets trailed by as many as 17 points with 13 minutes to play Tuesday. But they ramped up the defensive pressure, which translated into a 21-6 run that ended with a Baye Ndongo hook shot in the lane closing the gap to 71-69 with 7:51 on the clock.

Notre Dame stretched the margin back to six, but Deebo Coleman got a friendly bounce on a straight-away 3-point shot and then back-to-back buckets from George to go up 78-77 with 4:24 left – that was Tech’s first lead of the day.

It was a lead it couldn’t hold.

George scored 24 points and had seven assists. Ndongo finished with 22 and seven rebounds, while Kyle Sturdivant had 10 points.

Tech got off to a terrible start Tuesday, falling into a 17-5 hole during a 4:21 scoring drought. Once the Jackets did start to find scoring lanes, they did little on the defensive end to slow the Irish. When Shrewsbury made a floater at the 6:13 mark to put Notre Dame up 34-23, the Irish were shooting 61%.

That clip actually went up a single tick when the teams headed to the locker room with Notre Dame leading 45-35. The Irish missed only 11 shots and got 15 points out of Burton along the way.

A little more than seven minutes into the second half, Notre Dame made its 10th 3, this one courtesy of big man Matt Zona to take a 65-48 lead – a lead that looked insurmountable at that time, but a lead that turned out to be barely enough.

Shrewsberry led the Irish (13-19) with 23.