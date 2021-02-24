Georgia Tech scores road upset of No. 16 Virginia Tech

Where the Yellow Jackets had made a habit of giving away second-half leads with hurried possessions and defensive lapses, they stood strong against No. 16 Virginia Tech to leave Blacksburg with a 69-53 win. It was the lowest scoring output of the season for the Hokies, who were playing their first game since Feb. 6 because of COVID-19 postponements.

After the Jackets took a 48-34 lead with 9:23 to play on a lay-in by forward Moses Wright, the Hokies scored on seven of their next eight possessions. However, the Jackets were equal to the task, never letting the lead get below six points. Guard Jose Alvarado made a big 3-pointer, unhesitatingly firing up a shot from the wing after the Hokies had cut the lead to 54-46 at the 5:08 mark.